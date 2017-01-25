Texas teacher shouldn't be punished for marijuana use in Colorado, judge says
A Texas high school teacher can use marijuana in Colorado, where it is legal, and should not get into trouble for it in her home state, where it is illegal, an administrative law judge ruled. The Texas judge made the recommendation in a case involving Maryam Roland, who had taught science at Parkland High School in El Paso, Texas, and who told school district officials that she ingested an edible marijuana product during Christmas break in Colorado in 2014-15.
