Texas judge cited after allegedly making obscene gesture
There are 6 comments on the Valley Morning Star story from Friday, titled Texas judge cited after allegedly making obscene gesture. In it, Valley Morning Star reports that:
A state district judge in El Paso is accused of shaking his middle finger at another judge in a fit of anger and now has a court date after being charged with disorderly conduct.
#1 23 hrs ago
This is awful and he should be stripped naked, painted purple, and shipped across the border. I knew a judge once who had a foul mouth, she wou8ld act all nice in court then call you every name in the book when the trial was over.
“lol'ing irl”
#2 16 hrs ago
Lol.
#3 16 hrs ago
Probably a ripofflican judge
#4 14 hrs ago
Wrong again, as usual, Petro, you ignorant,low-life POS.
Patrick Garcia is a dummocrat. He was elected by the Dummocrat Party of El Pisshole County for a term of four years. If you were capable of logic you would have noticed he was angry because one of his slap-on-the-wrist cases that he had hoped to plea-bargain down, thus avoiding more work, he felt, was ruined by the guy he flipped off. The deal of his being a dummocrat is further sealed because he is an El Paso-elected judge named "Garcia." There are no noble Republicans elected to any office in el pisshole because dummocrats run a tight, corrupt, ship that demands unity and loyal partners in crime without any whistle-blowers.
http://www.epcounty.com/384DC/default.htm
#5 14 hrs ago
Patrick sounds white ripofflican
#6 14 hrs ago
Final proof of judge garcia's dummocrat party affiliation, you wretched, Petro, chit-eating kochk sukin low-life dummocrat.
https://www.pollvault.com/polls/candidate/146...
