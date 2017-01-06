Teacher accused of improper relationship

Teacher accused of improper relationship A Fabens High School teacher was arrested on suspicion of having an improper relationship with a student. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/crime/2017/01/06/teacher-accused-improper-relationship/96268486/ A Fabens High School teacher was arrested Friday on suspicion of having an improper relationship with a student, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.

