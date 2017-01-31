SWAT: Man doused in gas arrested afte...

SWAT: Man doused in gas arrested after wifea

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: El Paso Times

A 36-year-old man poured gasoline on himself during an El Paso police SWAT standoff at an East Side home. SWAT: Assault suspect doused in gasoline arrested A 36-year-old man poured gasoline on himself during an El Paso police SWAT standoff at an East Side home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two gay men kicked out of Chico's Tacos restaur... (Jul '09) 10 min huey goins 341
News Video: El Paso Nissan Altima repo gone wrong 2 hr butters_ 1
Thank You President Donald Trump 3 hr Clive 28
News Business on the US-Mexico border is already fee... 6 hr Can I piss on you 5
News Border leaders unite voices in letter to lawmakers 7 hr L Morales 9
Please post links to the First Hooker in the wh... 13 hr DC Dave 4
Extradited 13 hr DC Dave 5
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,749 • Total comments across all topics: 278,465,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC