Suspect accused of using pepper spray in robbery

Yesterday Read more: El Paso Times

A man was arrested at the Paso Del Norte Bridge after allegedly hitting a store clerk with pepper-spray during a robbery Monday in Downtown El Paso.

Read more at El Paso Times.

