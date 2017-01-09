Retired Maj. Gen. John B. Oblinger Jr. laid to rest
Soldiers escort the hearse into Fort Bliss Cemetery during the interment ceremony for retired Maj. Gen. John B. Oblinger Jr. Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DC Dave and Petro = Same Jokers
|1 hr
|New Resident
|20
|Donald Trump has Bleeding Hemorrhoids!
|6 hr
|Margaret Gray
|6
|Free screenings, flu shots offered in January
|6 hr
|Margaret Gray
|2
|New Resident a schizophrenic losing her mind?
|14 hr
|New Resident
|11
|El chocolate 915 is a schizophrenic
|18 hr
|New Resident
|4
|Why would the Texas Historical Commission want ...
|18 hr
|New Resident
|26
|Law Enforcement Please Monitor
|19 hr
|Jeff Sessions Munoz
|7
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC