Psst! Want a Krispy Kreme? In this Me...

Psst! Want a Krispy Kreme? In this Mexican town, 1 family controls the black market

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

Sonia Garcia sells Krispy Kreme doughnuts, purchased across the border in El Paso, Texas, from the trunk of her car on a busy street in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. The money she makes selling doughnuts helps pay for her son to go to college.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
John McCain a Hero? 51 min Observer 6
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 3 hr huey goins 23,931
Thank You CNN 4 hr New Resident 5
Historian 7 hr Mad Dog 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 8 hr Analyst 1,017
News Iconic Charcoaler Drive-In closing after 55 years 8 hr News Resident 6
Law Enforcement Please Monitor 16 hr Pitogrande 8
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,723 • Total comments across all topics: 277,849,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC