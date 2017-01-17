Police: Man charged with DWI was goin...

Police: Man charged with DWI was going 50 mph over speed limit

Michael Hunt, 49, was arrested Jan. 13, 2017, for allegedly driving more than 50 mph over the speed limit while drunk. Michael Hunt, 49, was arrested Jan. 13, 2017, for allegedly driving more than 50 mph over the speed limit while drunk.

