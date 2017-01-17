Police: Man charged with DWI was going 50 mph over speed limit
Michael Hunt, 49, was arrested Jan. 13, 2017, for allegedly driving more than 50 mph over the speed limit while drunk. Michael Hunt, 49, was arrested Jan. 13, 2017, for allegedly driving more than 50 mph over the speed limit while drunk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|700 rally to show support for Dreamers
|1 min
|huey goins
|12
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Truth is might
|23,957
|Boycott Trump Inauguration
|8 hr
|Ronald Ross
|13
|Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred...
|8 hr
|Ronald Ross
|37
|Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr...
|10 hr
|ASKING
|11
|DIRECTV customers again at risk of losing local... (Aug '10)
|13 hr
|Eastside Memo
|46
|FA Cup
|20 hr
|LOL
|2
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC