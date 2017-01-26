Police: East Side robbery suspect had BB gun
A man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly robbing a Lowes Home Improvement store with a BB gun in East El Paso. Police: East Side robbery suspect had BB gun A man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly robbing a Lowes Home Improvement store with a BB gun in East El Paso.
Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US will probably pay Mexico to build the wall -...
|29 min
|Donald Trump SUXASS
|6
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|31 min
|DC Dave
|24,021
|Our Government Still Has Neither Balls Nor Brains
|9 hr
|Arman from El Paso
|2
|So WHO Is Going To Pay For the US/Mexican Borde...
|11 hr
|Pepe the Frog
|1
|I hate El Paso! (Jan '08)
|12 hr
|Panocho_NM
|1,694
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|14 hr
|CountryPharts
|1,068
|Rachel Maddow Meltdown
|15 hr
|DC Dave
|8
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC