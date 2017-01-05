Police arrest three men in nightclub shooting
Police arrest three men in nightclub shooting El Paso police have arrested three men in connection with a November shooting outside of a Northeast nightclub. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/crime/2017/01/05/police-arrest-three-men-nightclub-shooting/96212638/ El Paso police have arrested three suspects in the shooting outside of a nightclub that left one man with serious injuries last year, officials said.
