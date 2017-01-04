Plea deal offered in motorcycle officer's death
There are 2 comments on the El Paso Times story from 18 hrs ago, titled Plea deal offered in motorcycle officer's death. In it, El Paso Times reports that:
Prosecutors offered a plea deal to an alleged Barrio Azteca gang member accused of killing an El Paso police officer.
#1 47 min ago
Looking like elpaso wants to be like carnage chicago..
Since when is cop killing a plea deal?
WTF kind of DA office do we have?
Beholding to who???
#2 39 min ago
Stop using my name. I didn't write comment above. Of course it's a good idea what if he gives us names of other people
