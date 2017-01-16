People gather in West El Paso to honor MLK
There are 1 comment on the El Paso Times story from Yesterday, titled People gather in West El Paso to honor MLK. In it, El Paso Times reports that:
About a dozen people gathered Monday at the Galatzan Community Park in West El Paso to celebrate and honor the life of Martin Luther King Jr. Participants in the City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department's "Walk with the King" memorial walk make their way around Galatzan Park in west El Paso Monday.
#1 36 min ago
I was there booing
