O'Rourke "very likely" to run for Sen. Ted Cruz's seat in 2018

U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke said Thursday he is all but certain to make a run for U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz's seat in 2018. O'Rourke "very likely" to run for Sen. Ted Cruz's seat in 2018 WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke said Thursday he is all but certain to make a run for U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz's seat in 2018.

