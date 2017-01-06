U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke said Thursday he is all but certain to make a run for U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz's seat in 2018. O'Rourke "very likely" to run for Sen. Ted Cruz's seat in 2018 WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke said Thursday he is all but certain to make a run for U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz's seat in 2018.

