Opportunity Center: Helping homeless for 23 years
The center's newest facility, La Casa de las Abuelitas, was started in summer 2016 as the home for 16 women ages 55 or older. Opportunity Center: Helping homeless for 23 years The center's newest facility, La Casa de las Abuelitas, was started in summer 2016 as the home for 16 women ages 55 or older.
Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boycott Trump Inauguration
|26 min
|New Resident
|10
|FLASHBACK: Debbie Reynolds Recalls Poor Upbring...
|2 hr
|JWR Russel NRUSA
|6
|Annual Celebration at Stonehenge
|2 hr
|JWR Russel NRUSA
|9
|Hail to the Victors: Bushes, Clintons to Attend...
|2 hr
|Messenger
|1
|Ex-Fort Bliss commanding general Oblinger dies
|3 hr
|Analyst
|5
|new El Paso starts 2017 with rain, hail
|7 hr
|DC Dave
|3
|Mayor Oscar Leeser Nothing But A Wimp!
|7 hr
|DC Dave
|19
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC