NewsEl Paso schools need quality boost, group saysEl Paso schools...

Business group's new report shows El Paso continues to lag other metro areas in college graduates and income levels El Paso schools need quality boost, group says Business group's new report shows El Paso continues to lag other metro areas in college graduates and income levels Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/2017/01/12/el-paso-education-colleges-economy/96465456/ Harmony Science Academy senior Martin Quezada shows off the solar-powered drone he is building in a lab in the East El Paso charter school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.