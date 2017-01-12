NewsEl Paso schools need quality boost, group saysEl Paso schools...
Business group's new report shows El Paso continues to lag other metro areas in college graduates and income levels El Paso schools need quality boost, group says Business group's new report shows El Paso continues to lag other metro areas in college graduates and income levels Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/2017/01/12/el-paso-education-colleges-economy/96465456/ Harmony Science Academy senior Martin Quezada shows off the solar-powered drone he is building in a lab in the East El Paso charter school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El Paso leaders urge immigration unity, support
|19 min
|Babez8885
|3
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|panties4532
|23,932
|John McCain a Hero?
|1 hr
|Can I piss on you
|7
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Curious
|1,018
|Donald Trump has Bleeding Hemorrhoids!
|2 hr
|El Gallo Fantastico
|7
|Thank You CNN
|3 hr
|Observer
|6
|Historian
|12 hr
|Mad Dog
|1
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC