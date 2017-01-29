More public art coming to El Paso
More public art is on the way to El Paso after City Council unanimously approved the 2017 public art plan on Tuesday. More public art coming to El Paso More public art is on the way to El Paso after City Council unanimously approved the 2017 public art plan on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The broken border in elpaso
|1 min
|Barron Trump
|5
|The Religious Test
|5 min
|McDonalds VA Group
|9
|Who is more Turded, Barron or Trig
|13 min
|Bush Lied People ...
|4
|Thank You President Donald Trump
|49 min
|DC Dave
|21
|Two gay men kicked out of Chico's Tacos restaur... (Jul '09)
|2 hr
|McDonaldVA group
|308
|El Paso, Juarez know what happens when a wall d...
|2 hr
|McDonaldVA group
|11
|Dealing with Alamo Elementary school building. (Aug '11)
|14 hr
|Rafa v
|5
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC