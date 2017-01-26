Mexico's plastics industry faces unce...

Mexico's plastics industry faces uncertainty over NAFTA debate

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Plastics News

A diplomatic standoff over who will pay for the wall that President Donald Trump wants to build along the United States' southern border has put the Mexican plastics industry on a crisis footing. "Very tough times lie ahead for my country," Emanuel Ortiz, the CEO of Grupo Industrial Ortiz, which claims to be the world's largest producer of polypropylene raffia woven sacks and similar products.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
First Sanctuary City Capitulates As Crusade of ... 2 min Joaquin Justicia 1
Texas Depression tarif 34 min Joaquin Justicia 4
The Dream Act May Become President TrumpÂ’s Alba... 2 hr Dip Chits Truth D... 17
Spectrum Internet expensive as hell.What provid... 4 hr Im Poor 7
Thank You CNN 7 hr South America 14
Thank You President Donald Trump 7 hr Dr Who 7
Day Two Trump Tragedy 7 hr South America 11
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Health Care
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,906 • Total comments across all topics: 278,316,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC