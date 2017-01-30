Mayor called police chief, not 911, with assaulta
El Paso mayor called police chief after an argument with the husband of an ex-city representative at a restaurant last month, records show. Mayor called police chief with assault claim El Paso mayor called police chief after an argument with the husband of an ex-city representative at a restaurant last month, records show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is more Turded, Barron or Trig
|5 min
|Barron T
|10
|Two gay men kicked out of Chico's Tacos restaur... (Jul '09)
|2 hr
|Travel Advisory
|315
|The broken border in elpaso
|8 hr
|Barron Trump
|8
|Hurd blasts Trump's immigration ban
|9 hr
|L Morales
|2
|More public art coming to El Paso
|9 hr
|L Morales
|3
|El Paso, Juarez know what happens when a wall d...
|10 hr
|Barron T
|12
|The Religious Test
|10 hr
|McDonalds VA Group
|9
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC