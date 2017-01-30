Mayor called police chief, not 911, with assaulta

Mayor called police chief, not 911, w...

Mayor called police chief, not 911, with assault

El Paso mayor called police chief after an argument with the husband of an ex-city representative at a restaurant last month, records show. Mayor called police chief with assault claim El Paso mayor called police chief after an argument with the husband of an ex-city representative at a restaurant last month, records show.

