Man wanted for Milwaukee slayings in July arrested in Texas

A man placed on the FBI's list of 10 most-wanted fugitives after authorities said he killed two men in Milwaukee has been arrested in Texas. The FBI says 24-year-old Terry A.D. Strickland was arrested in El Paso.

