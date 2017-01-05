Man gets 18 years in prison in child ...

Man gets 18 years in prison in child abuse case

15 hrs ago Read more: El Paso Times

Radames Jose Mojica, 38, was sentenced Thursday after he abruptly end his trial in August and entered a plea agreement. Man gets 18 years in prison in child abuse case Radames Jose Mojica, 38, was sentenced Thursday after he abruptly end his trial in August and entered a plea agreement.

