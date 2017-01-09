Male subject accidentally shoots himself and is flown out to a traumaa
A male subject accidentally shot himself last week and was flown out and remains in critical condition at a hospital in El Paso, Texas. Male subject accidentally shoots himself and is flown out to a trauma center SILVER CITY - A male subject accidentally shot himself last week and was flown out and remains in critical condition at a hospital in El Paso, Texas.
