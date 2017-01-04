Macy's, Kmart closing El Paso locations

Macy's, Kmart closing El Paso locations

23 hrs ago

Department store giant Macy's Inc. is closing 68 stores by the end of 2017, including the Sunland Park Mall location. Macy's, Kmart closing El Paso locations Department store giant Macy's Inc. is closing 68 stores by the end of 2017, including the Sunland Park Mall location.

El Paso, TX

