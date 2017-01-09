Lt. Gov. Patrick announces re-election bid
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said he didn't want to go through a legislative session battling accusations that action he took was calculated to gain political advantage. Lt. Gov. Patrick announces re-election bid Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Resident a schizophrenic losing her mind?
|14 min
|ElChucolate9I5
|9
|DC Dave and Petro = Same Jokers
|1 hr
|ElChucolate9I5
|14
|El chocolate 915 is a schizophrenic
|1 hr
|New Resident
|4
|Donald Trump has Bleeding Hemorrhoids!
|1 hr
|New Resident
|2
|Why would the Texas Historical Commission want ...
|1 hr
|New Resident
|26
|Law Enforcement Please Monitor
|2 hr
|Jeff Sessions Munoz
|7
|Teacher accused of improper relationship
|8 hr
|ElChucolate9I5
|2
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC