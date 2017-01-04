There are on the Denver Post story from 22 hrs ago, titled Looking north from Mexico on immigration. In it, Denver Post reports that:

In this 2014 file photo a Mexican boy looks at a member of the U.S. Border Patrol standing guard on the border between El Paso, Texas, and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Looking north I can see the Wells Fargo Plaza, the Chase Tower and the other high rise buildings of El Paso, Texas, neighbor to Ciudad JuA rez, Mexico where I am standing.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Denver Post.