Looking north from Mexico on immigration

There are 3 comments on the Denver Post story from 22 hrs ago, titled Looking north from Mexico on immigration.

In this 2014 file photo a Mexican boy looks at a member of the U.S. Border Patrol standing guard on the border between El Paso, Texas, and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Looking north I can see the Wells Fargo Plaza, the Chase Tower and the other high rise buildings of El Paso, Texas, neighbor to Ciudad JuA rez, Mexico where I am standing.

Be LEGAL

United States

#1 8 hrs ago
The immigration laws of America are designed to admit folks who will benefit America.

Applicants need apply.

All illegals demonstrate defiance to laws.
Do ir correctly!

Be legal

El Paso, TX

#2 6 hrs ago
A lot of Americans want to immigrate to Mexico. Mexico has better tariffs treadies.
As a small business owner I ship my goods to Mexico then over seas . N Mexico build a wall cause we're coming and we really don't have manners or are cultured.

DC Dave

United States

#3 6 hrs ago
Be legal wrote:
A lot of Americans want to immigrate to Mexico. Mexico has better tariffs treadies.
As a small business owner I ship my goods to Mexico then over seas . N Mexico build a wall cause we're coming and we really don't have manners or are cultured.
Really joto? Show us ALL of the americants moving to mexihole.

El Paso, TX

