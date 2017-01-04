Looking north from Mexico on immigration
There are 3 comments on the Denver Post story from 22 hrs ago, titled Looking north from Mexico on immigration. In it, Denver Post reports that:
In this 2014 file photo a Mexican boy looks at a member of the U.S. Border Patrol standing guard on the border between El Paso, Texas, and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Looking north I can see the Wells Fargo Plaza, the Chase Tower and the other high rise buildings of El Paso, Texas, neighbor to Ciudad JuA rez, Mexico where I am standing.
United States
#1 8 hrs ago
The immigration laws of America are designed to admit folks who will benefit America.
Applicants need apply.
All illegals demonstrate defiance to laws.
Do ir correctly!
#2 6 hrs ago
A lot of Americans want to immigrate to Mexico. Mexico has better tariffs treadies.
As a small business owner I ship my goods to Mexico then over seas . N Mexico build a wall cause we're coming and we really don't have manners or are cultured.
United States
#3 6 hrs ago
Really joto? Show us ALL of the americants moving to mexihole.
