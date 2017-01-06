Leeser, Escobar would consider runnin...

Leeser, Escobar would consider running fora

Friday Jan 6 Read more: El Paso Times

El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser and El Paso County Judge Veronica Escobar on Friday told the El Paso Times that they are considering running for O'Rourke's congressional seat if it becomes open.

