Judge: Texas Can't Suspend Teacher for Getting High in Colorado

An administrative-law judge has ruled that Texas teacher Maryam Roland can't be suspended after testing positive for marijuana she says she consumed legally while on vacation in Colorado. An extremely just decision, in our opinion.

