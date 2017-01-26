Judge: Texas Can't Suspend Teacher for Getting High in Colorado
An administrative-law judge has ruled that Texas teacher Maryam Roland can't be suspended after testing positive for marijuana she says she consumed legally while on vacation in Colorado. An extremely just decision, in our opinion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
