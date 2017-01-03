Jihadists Train, Plan U.S. Attack from Mexican Border State of Nuevo Leon
A Jihadi-cartel alliance in the Mexican state of Nuevo LeA3n is collaborating to carry out attacks in American cities and ports of entry along the southern border, according to intelligence obtained by Judicial Watch from confidential U.S. and Mexican law enforcement sources. As part of the plan, militant Islamists have arrived recently at the Monterrey International Airport situated in Apodaca, Nuevo LeA3n, about 130 miles south of the Texas border.
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|new El Paso starts 2017 with rain, hail
|2 hr
|DC Dave
|3
|Mayor Oscar Leeser Nothing But A Wimp!
|2 hr
|DC Dave
|19
|Boycott Trump Inauguration
|13 hr
|Move them out
|6
|Mexico's fuel price hike to spill into El Paso
|13 hr
|Tax them well
|1
|Hikers walk with nature on New Years trek
|14 hr
|JWR Russel NRUSA
|2
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|19 hr
|Defiant1
|23,921
|City collects live Christmas trees for recycling
|20 hr
|ElChucolate9I5
|4
