Jihadists Train, Plan U.S. Attack from Mexican Border State of Nuevo Leon

A Jihadi-cartel alliance in the Mexican state of Nuevo LeA3n is collaborating to carry out attacks in American cities and ports of entry along the southern border, according to intelligence obtained by Judicial Watch from confidential U.S. and Mexican law enforcement sources. As part of the plan, militant Islamists have arrived recently at the Monterrey International Airport situated in Apodaca, Nuevo LeA3n, about 130 miles south of the Texas border.

