Japanese Company Acquires U.S. Rebar Mill

Japanese steel producer Kyoei Steel Ltd. has agreed to acquire BD Vinton LLC from Bayou Steel for $52 million. BD Vinton operates a rebar mill in El Paso, Texas.

