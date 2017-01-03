Japanese Company Acquires U.S. Rebar Mill
Japanese steel producer Kyoei Steel Ltd. has agreed to acquire BD Vinton LLC from Bayou Steel for $52 million. BD Vinton operates a rebar mill in El Paso, Texas.
