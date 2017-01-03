Islamic Terrorists Raise Cash in Lati...

Islamic Terrorists Raise Cash in Latin America to Attack U.S.

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: AmmoLand

But your Judicial Watch is always on the alert. Yesterday, our Corruption Chronicles blog detailed the latest discomforting news about the terrorism crisis caused by nation's open borders: Latin America is a hotbed of Islamic terrorism where groups like ISIS and Hezbollah operate freely and raise large sums of money to finance terrorist activities in other countries, mainly the United States, according to a new report released by Spain's Defense Ministry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Boycott Trump Inauguration 26 min New Resident 10
News FLASHBACK: Debbie Reynolds Recalls Poor Upbring... 2 hr JWR Russel NRUSA 6
Annual Celebration at Stonehenge 2 hr JWR Russel NRUSA 9
Hail to the Victors: Bushes, Clintons to Attend... 2 hr Messenger 1
News Ex-Fort Bliss commanding general Oblinger dies 3 hr Analyst 5
News new El Paso starts 2017 with rain, hail 7 hr DC Dave 3
Mayor Oscar Leeser Nothing But A Wimp! 7 hr DC Dave 19
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,040 • Total comments across all topics: 277,607,681

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC