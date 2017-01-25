There are on the El Paso Times story from 10 hrs ago, titled Immigrant advocacy group condemns Trump's bordera. In it, El Paso Times reports that:

The Border Network for Human Rights said Trump's executive orders essentially puts millions at risk of mass deportation and creates a deportation force. Immigrant advocacy groups condemn Trump's border plan The Border Network for Human Rights said Trump's executive orders essentially puts millions at risk of mass deportation and creates a deportation force.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at El Paso Times.