Immigrant advocacy group condemns Trump's bordera
There are 5 comments on the El Paso Times story from 10 hrs ago, titled Immigrant advocacy group condemns Trump's bordera. In it, El Paso Times reports that:
The Border Network for Human Rights said Trump's executive orders essentially puts millions at risk of mass deportation and creates a deportation force. Immigrant advocacy groups condemn Trump's border plan The Border Network for Human Rights said Trump's executive orders essentially puts millions at risk of mass deportation and creates a deportation force.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at El Paso Times.
|
United States
|
#1 9 hrs ago
AMERICANS have spoken, TRUMP won.
Its not TRUMPS, its AMERICANS saying, build the wall.
Its Americans saying,
Move on..
We have one flag, one language, one country.
The legal, vetted, assimilated citizens are cordially welcomed.
|
United States
|
#2 9 hrs ago
Two years ago, beto was invited to the lower valley, where the UNFENCED border began...
The rural families plea fell on deaf ears....
OTHERS IN AMERICA listened, and voted...
The rule of law is coming...
|
#3 9 hrs ago
Becoming an American citizen means giving up your countries flag, We have only one flag, and it ain't the Mexican flag. It ain't the democrat flag either, and that's for sure. Democrats hate the American flag and love to burn it and trash it. Trump should make all the democrats move to Mexico, but he would have to go through congress, the dark and dirty swamp. HIRE AMERICAN BUY AMERICAN GO TRUMP
|
#4 8 hrs ago
"The Border Network for Human Rights said Trump's executive orders essentially puts millions at risk of mass deportation and creates a deportation force."
Every illegal alien SHOULD be at risk. If NOT we are wasting the money we spend on DHS and all the federal law enforcement agencies under it.
The Border Patrol and ICE have always been a deportation force, but under Obama they have been paid for doing nothing.
The Border Network for Human Rights is a front for trafficking in illegal aliens, other law violators and a source for false information and Mexican propaganda. Every one of them should be in jail.
|
#5 6 hrs ago
El Paso stands with the border network and great cities like New York, LA, Seattle, etc
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Truth is might
|24,007
|Rachel Maddow Meltdown
|9 hr
|Drain the Swamp
|1
|Day Two Trump Tragedy
|11 hr
|huey goins
|9
|Q&A: Brooklyn's BOYTOY returns to El Paso
|11 hr
|huey goins
|5
|Paul Ryan
|11 hr
|huey goins
|2
|How to Start an Investigation into Voter Fraud
|11 hr
|Donald Trump SUXASS
|5
|Tune In
|16 hr
|Petro
|2
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC