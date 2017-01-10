Iconic Charcoaler Drive-In closing after 55 years
Iconic Charcoaler Drive-In closing after 55 years Cox family's West Side legacy expected to end Jan. 31 Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/2017/01/10/el-paso-fast-food-restaurants-retail-industry/96410630/ Owner Bob Cox announced the Charcoaler Drive-In hamburger restaurant, at 5837 N. Mesa in West El Paso, will close at the end of January after 55 years in business. It's grown into one of El Paso's iconic brands.
