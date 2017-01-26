Husband found guilty of wife's murder, stageda

Husband found guilty of wife's murder, staged suicide An East El Paso man has been found guilty of murder in the 2015 slaying of his wife. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/crime/2017/01/26/husband-found-guilty-wifes-murder-staged-suicide/97100002/ A man was found guilty of murder in connection with the 2015 fatal shooting of his wife at their Far East El Paso home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.