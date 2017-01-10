Harrison encourages church workers on immigration concerns
Cuban immigrants new to the United States arrive May 21, 2016, at Ysleta Lutheran Mission Human Care in El Paso, Texas. In a recent letter to Synod church workers, LCMS President Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|So WHO Is Going To Pay For the US/Mexican Borde...
|25 min
|Pepe the Frog
|1
|Our Government Still Has Neither Balls Nor Brains
|43 min
|A Proposito
|1
|I hate El Paso! (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|Panocho_NM
|1,694
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|CountryPharts
|1,068
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|PeoplesPharts
|24,016
|Rachel Maddow Meltdown
|4 hr
|DC Dave
|8
|The Dream Act May Become President TrumpÂ’s Alba...
|5 hr
|DC Dave
|13
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC