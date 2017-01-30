Govt. Audit: "Elevated" Terrorism Threat to U.S. from Mexico
A new government audit confirms what Judicial Watch has been reporting for years, that Islamic terrorists are operating in Mexican border towns and infiltrating the United States to carry out attacks. In a report issued this month by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the agency notes that the state faces a full spectrum of threats and "due to the recent actions of lone offenders or small groups affiliated with or inspired by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria and other foreign terrorist organizations, we assess that the current terrorism threat to Texas is elevated."
“lol'ing irl”
Since: Mar 13
1,484
The Land of Gods & Monsters
#1 1 hr ago
More lies and deception from JW. Nothing but political fan fiction.
