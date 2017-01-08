Free screenings, flu shots offered in January
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DC Dave and Petro = Same Jokers
|42 min
|Jeff Sessions Munoz
|5
|Why would the Texas Historical Commission want ...
|3 hr
|New Resident
|21
|Teacher accused of improper relationship
|4 hr
|ElChucolate9I5
|2
|Mayor Oscar Leeser Nothing But A Wimp!
|4 hr
|butters_
|33
|Command and Control Bunker for City Leadership
|5 hr
|Jeff Sessions Munoz
|10
|KC Chiefs Super Bowl Champs 2017
|10 hr
|New Resident
|3
|New Resident a schizophrenic losing her mind?
|12 hr
|Analyst
|6
