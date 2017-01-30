Found in translation

Found in translation

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Marina Times

Globalization can be seen as a curse or a blessing, but in the television business, it's been a welcome business model. The thought came to me as I was catching up to the Franco-British TV crime drama The Tunnel, which had two short series runs for a total of 18 episodes on Sky Atlantic in the U.K. and Canal+ in France beginning in late 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marina Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two gay men kicked out of Chico's Tacos restaur... (Jul '09) 23 min scrappy the ghost 328
Thank You President Donald Trump 31 min DC Dave 23
Who is more Turded, Barron or Trig 4 hr DC Dave 13
The broken border in elpaso 22 hr Barron Trump 8
News Hurd blasts Trump's immigration ban 22 hr L Morales 2
News More public art coming to El Paso 22 hr L Morales 3
News El Paso, Juarez know what happens when a wall d... Mon Barron T 12
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Pakistan
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,566 • Total comments across all topics: 278,429,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC