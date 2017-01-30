Found in translation
Globalization can be seen as a curse or a blessing, but in the television business, it's been a welcome business model. The thought came to me as I was catching up to the Franco-British TV crime drama The Tunnel, which had two short series runs for a total of 18 episodes on Sky Atlantic in the U.K. and Canal+ in France beginning in late 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marina Times.
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two gay men kicked out of Chico's Tacos restaur... (Jul '09)
|23 min
|scrappy the ghost
|328
|Thank You President Donald Trump
|31 min
|DC Dave
|23
|Who is more Turded, Barron or Trig
|4 hr
|DC Dave
|13
|The broken border in elpaso
|22 hr
|Barron Trump
|8
|Hurd blasts Trump's immigration ban
|22 hr
|L Morales
|2
|More public art coming to El Paso
|22 hr
|L Morales
|3
|El Paso, Juarez know what happens when a wall d...
|Mon
|Barron T
|12
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC