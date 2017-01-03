Fort Hood soldier dies from illness
Kai Yemale Yancey was from El Paso, TX. He entered active-duty military service in Feb. 2015 as a motor transport operator.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Oscar Leeser Nothing But A Wimp!
|32 min
|New Resident
|25
|Annual Celebration at Stonehenge
|2 hr
|New Resident
|13
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|Encore white trash
|1,000
|Thousands Play New Game That Seeks to Save Live...
|7 hr
|butters_
|3
|Why would the Texas Historical Commission want ...
|7 hr
|butters_
|5
|FLASHBACK: Debbie Reynolds Recalls Poor Upbring...
|7 hr
|Observer
|9
|Looking north from Mexico on immigration
|9 hr
|DC Dave
|3
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC