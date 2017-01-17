Former TX Fire Chief Charged with Fraud
Jan. 18--The former chief of the Montana Vista Volunteer Fire Department has been charged with fraud in federal court after he allegedly attempted to sell a department pickup in 2012 to himself for far less than market value, records show. Robert Ostrenga, who retired as fire chief as a criminal investigation was being conducted against him in 2012, is charged with one count of fraud by wire, radio or television in an alleged effort to defraud the county of El Paso, the Emergency Services District No.
