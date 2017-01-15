FBI Most Wanted fugitive arrested in El Paso A man charged in a Milwaukee double homicide was arrested in El Paso by FBI agents Sunday morning. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/crime/2017/01/15/fbi-most-wanted-fugitive-arrested-el-paso/96613996/ FBI top ten most wanted Terry A.D. Strickland was captured in El Paso.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.