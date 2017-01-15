FBI Most Wanted fugitive arrested in El Paso
FBI Most Wanted fugitive arrested in El Paso Milwaukee double murder suspect from the FBI's Ten Most Wanted list arrested in Texas. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2iAh3sW FBI top ten most wanted Terry A.D. Strickland was captured in El Paso.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|PLZphartMOR
|1,035
|Paul Anka pulls out of Trump
|4 hr
|New Resident
|7
|Perks
|4 hr
|butters_
|6
|Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred...
|4 hr
|New Resident
|36
|Talladega College Performs at Inaugaration
|4 hr
|New Resident
|1
|EditorialsEditorial: Archbishop Flores' legacyE...
|6 hr
|Father Jeremy
|7
|Unfair moved post
|7 hr
|butters_
|2
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC