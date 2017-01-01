Families searching for 2 Fort Bliss soldiers last seen Dec. 19
Family members of two Fort Bliss soldiers are searching for their relatives who have not been heard from or seen in almost two weeks. Jake Obad-Mathis and Melvin Jones, both 20, were last seen together on post Dec. 19 in Jones' black 2013 Chevrolet Camaro Texas license plate HTV 9983, KTSM-TV reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|20% Gas Increase Causes Panic in Mexico
|55 min
|Inquisitor
|2
|Families looking for 2 missing Fort Bliss soldiers
|2 hr
|Inquisitor
|1
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Flavor3109
|23,909
|Happy New Year to the Survivors
|3 hr
|DC Dave
|5
|Mayor Oscar Leeser Nothing But A Wimp!
|3 hr
|DC Dave
|11
|Rat Pack Style (Dec '13)
|Sat
|ept
|27
|Should City Rep. Lily Limon get recalled?
|Sat
|DC Dave
|3
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC