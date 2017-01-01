Families searching for 2 Fort Bliss s...

Families searching for 2 Fort Bliss soldiers last seen Dec. 19

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Family members of two Fort Bliss soldiers are searching for their relatives who have not been heard from or seen in almost two weeks. Jake Obad-Mathis and Melvin Jones, both 20, were last seen together on post Dec. 19 in Jones' black 2013 Chevrolet Camaro Texas license plate HTV 9983, KTSM-TV reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
20% Gas Increase Causes Panic in Mexico 55 min Inquisitor 2
News Families looking for 2 missing Fort Bliss soldiers 2 hr Inquisitor 1
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 3 hr Flavor3109 23,909
Happy New Year to the Survivors 3 hr DC Dave 5
Mayor Oscar Leeser Nothing But A Wimp! 3 hr DC Dave 11
Rat Pack Style (Dec '13) Sat ept 27
Should City Rep. Lily Limon get recalled? Sat DC Dave 3
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,722 • Total comments across all topics: 277,526,340

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC