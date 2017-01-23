Ex-TX Fire Chief Pleads Guilty to Fraud
Jan. 25--A former Montana Vista Volunteer Fire Department chief pleaded guilty to fraud Tuesday in connection with his attempt to buy a department pickup in 2012 for far less than market value, documents state. Robert Ostrenga, who retired as fire chief as a criminal investigation was being conducted against him in 2012, pleaded guilty to one count of fraud by wire, radio or television in federal court during a re-arraignment hearing before Senior U.S. District Judge David Briones.
