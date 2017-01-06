Ex-EPISD educator Damon Murphy pleads guilty
Ex-EPISD educator Damon Murphy pleads guilty Former EPISD Associate Superintendent Damon Murphy pleaded guilty for his role in the district's past cheating scheme. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/education/episd/2017/01/06/ex-episd-educator-damon-murphy-pleads-guilty/96196406/ Damon Murphy, a former high-ranking El Paso Independent School District administrator, pleaded guilty during a federal court hearing on Friday to one count of conspiracy to defraud the federal government for his role in the district's past cheating scheme.
