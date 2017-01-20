El Pasoans celebrate Trump at inauguration party
There are 10 comments on the El Paso Times story from Friday, titled El Pasoans celebrate Trump at inauguration party. In it, El Paso Times reports that:
El Pasoans celebrate Trump at inauguration party About 40 Republican faithful gathered for an inauguration watch party at the GOP offices in West El Paso. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/2017/01/20/el-pasoans-celebrate-trump-inauguration-party/96855808/ Tom and Mary Holmsley shed happy tears as they listened to the national anthem to conclude the inauguration ceremony for President Donald Trump Friday.
#1 Saturday
This is a fine group of people, truly salt of the earth. I'd like to join them next time if I can get on their mailing list.
United States
#2 Saturday
The inauguration of OUR new president clearly emphasized OUR president is for all AMERICANS!
The defective democrats are deleting themselves by their HUGE fear of his success.
POOR beto...
Missed the boat again...
President Trump, UNLIKE our former president, didnt reference HIMSELF but always used INCLUSIVE pronouns... INCLUSIVE....
That, INCLUSIVE message fell on tone deaf beto...
Throwing PEARLS OF WISDON before defiantly tone deaf agenda driven losers is EXACTLY THE ROCK THE DEMOCRATS HAVE DRIVEN THEMSELVES to HIDE UNDER..
#3 Yesterday
Their was a lot of pissing on each with racial overtones all over the party
#4 Yesterday
It's not even funny how white nationalist boast and brag about Donald Trump but the evidence was there yesterday at the inauguration as there are two photos comparing the president Obama's 2009 to Trumps 2017. Less than half Trump supporters as compared to a true American president Barack Obama which had over a 1 million at the Washington mall.
January 20 2017 was a Pitiful day in American history but today was spectacular as the entire world march in the women's march and anti trump. And Richard Spencer a white supremacist nationalist was SUCKER PUNCH and all bigots in the GOP should be SUCKER PUNCH where ever they can be found.
#5 Yesterday
Democrats are arm in arm with terrorists. Obama has freed several dangerous, radical Islam terrorists from Gitmo. That is the most outrageious act ever performed by a president of the United States. Obama got a pass because he is black.
Democrats are in partnership with the enemies of our Republic.
Obama still refuses to recognize radical Islam.
http://video.foxnews.com/v/4938585769001/...
http://thehill.com/policy/defense/policy-stra...
#6 22 hrs ago
Republicans are communist sympathizers they are the ones that created ISIS after removing Saddam Hussein from power in Iraq.
Republican Richard Nixon is the one who open the doors to China,maybe that is why republican Mitch Mcconnell is married to a communist chink! Let alone that China has robbed America.
And many republican CEO's have outsource millions of American jobs to China.
Now it's Russia's turn and Trump will MAKE RUSSIA GREAT AGAIN! more greater than America.
United States
#7 22 hrs ago
The first thing needed, we must save mexico..
CLOSING every eltaxo port and diverting all commerce to other ports will eliminate the smuggling operatioms so prevalent.
Full inspection in both directions is upcoming.
Eltaxo will shrivel up as the smuggling operations are eliminated
United States
#8 18 hrs ago
You must be the new sheriff of fairy land ya vile midget phaggot. Stfu and pay your taxes ya POS.
#9 8 hrs ago
The first thing we will be closing is the va and bliss. That will cure socialism
#10 2 hrs ago
The only thing you need to close is your bunng hole and stop it from incubating all those STDs you picked up down on Mills Street.
Stop insulting that mouse in your pocket, Peto. You are the only one that owns the village idiot posts on this forum. The mouse knows better.
