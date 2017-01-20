El Pasoans celebrate Trump at inaugur...

El Pasoans celebrate Trump at inauguration party

There are 10 comments on the El Paso Times story from Friday, titled El Pasoans celebrate Trump at inauguration party. In it, El Paso Times reports that:

El Pasoans celebrate Trump at inauguration party About 40 Republican faithful gathered for an inauguration watch party at the GOP offices in West El Paso. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/2017/01/20/el-pasoans-celebrate-trump-inauguration-party/96855808/ Tom and Mary Holmsley shed happy tears as they listened to the national anthem to conclude the inauguration ceremony for President Donald Trump Friday.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at El Paso Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Analyst

El Paso, TX

#1 Saturday
This is a fine group of people, truly salt of the earth. I'd like to join them next time if I can get on their mailing list.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
We the people

United States

#2 Saturday
The inauguration of OUR new president clearly emphasized OUR president is for all AMERICANS!

The defective democrats are deleting themselves by their HUGE fear of his success.

POOR beto...

Missed the boat again...
President Trump, UNLIKE our former president, didnt reference HIMSELF but always used INCLUSIVE pronouns... INCLUSIVE....
That, INCLUSIVE message fell on tone deaf beto...

Throwing PEARLS OF WISDON before defiantly tone deaf agenda driven losers is EXACTLY THE ROCK THE DEMOCRATS HAVE DRIVEN THEMSELVES to HIDE UNDER..

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
I was there

Pleasanton, CA

#3 Yesterday
Their was a lot of pissing on each with racial overtones all over the party

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Chapo Guzman Trump

El Paso, TX

#4 Yesterday
It's not even funny how white nationalist boast and brag about Donald Trump but the evidence was there yesterday at the inauguration as there are two photos comparing the president Obama's 2009 to Trumps 2017. Less than half Trump supporters as compared to a true American president Barack Obama which had over a 1 million at the Washington mall.
January 20 2017 was a Pitiful day in American history but today was spectacular as the entire world march in the women's march and anti trump. And Richard Spencer a white supremacist nationalist was SUCKER PUNCH and all bigots in the GOP should be SUCKER PUNCH where ever they can be found.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Truth Doctor

Clyde, TX

#5 Yesterday
Democrats are arm in arm with terrorists. Obama has freed several dangerous, radical Islam terrorists from Gitmo. That is the most outrageious act ever performed by a president of the United States. Obama got a pass because he is black.

Democrats are in partnership with the enemies of our Republic.

Obama still refuses to recognize radical Islam.

http://video.foxnews.com/v/4938585769001/...

http://thehill.com/policy/defense/policy-stra...

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Chapo Guzman Trump

El Paso, TX

#6 22 hrs ago
Truth Doctor wrote:
Democrats are arm in arm with terrorists. Obama has freed several dangerous, radical Islam terrorists from Gitmo. That is the most outrageious act ever performed by a president of the United States. Obama got a pass because he is black.

Democrats are in partnership with the enemies of our Republic.

Obama still refuses to recognize radical Islam.

http://video.foxnews.com/v/4938585769001/...

http://thehill.com/policy/defense/policy-stra...
Republicans are communist sympathizers they are the ones that created ISIS after removing Saddam Hussein from power in Iraq.
Republican Richard Nixon is the one who open the doors to China,maybe that is why republican Mitch Mcconnell is married to a communist chink! Let alone that China has robbed America.
And many republican CEO's have outsource millions of American jobs to China.
Now it's Russia's turn and Trump will MAKE RUSSIA GREAT AGAIN! more greater than America.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
New sheriff

United States

#7 22 hrs ago
The first thing needed, we must save mexico..

CLOSING every eltaxo port and diverting all commerce to other ports will eliminate the smuggling operatioms so prevalent.

Full inspection in both directions is upcoming.

Eltaxo will shrivel up as the smuggling operations are eliminated
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
DC Dave

United States

#8 18 hrs ago
New sheriff wrote:
The first thing needed, we must save mexico..

CLOSING every eltaxo port and diverting all commerce to other ports will eliminate the smuggling operatioms so prevalent.

Full inspection in both directions is upcoming.

Eltaxo will shrivel up as the smuggling operations are eliminated
You must be the new sheriff of fairy land ya vile midget phaggot. Stfu and pay your taxes ya POS.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
New Constable

El Paso, TX

#9 8 hrs ago
New sheriff wrote:
The first thing needed, we must save mexico..

CLOSING every eltaxo port and diverting all commerce to other ports will eliminate the smuggling operatioms so prevalent.

Full inspection in both directions is upcoming.

Eltaxo will shrivel up as the smuggling operations are eliminated
The first thing we will be closing is the va and bliss. That will cure socialism

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Village Idiot Detector

Clyde, TX

#10 2 hrs ago
New Constable wrote:
<quoted text>

The first thing we will be closing is the va and bliss. That will cure socialism
The only thing you need to close is your bunng hole and stop it from incubating all those STDs you picked up down on Mills Street.

Stop insulting that mouse in your pocket, Peto. You are the only one that owns the village idiot posts on this forum. The mouse knows better.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sean Gorbbels. press secretary 1 hr Observer 3
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 1 hr HodaPharts 1,057
Day 1 Trumped 3 hr Village Idiot Det... 3
News A veteran learns how hard it is to land a job a... 4 hr Jeremy 80
News Teen girl mall brawl video investigation closed 8 hr butters 1
False News and Myths 16 hr Fortune Teller 4
News Council gives nod to new LPDa SChief 18 hr butters_ 3
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,285 • Total comments across all topics: 278,171,042

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC