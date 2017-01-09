El Pasoan Evander Griiim drops remix with Gucci Mane
There's no better time than "Right Now" for rapper Evander Griiim to put El Paso on the hip-hop map. El Pasoan Evander Griiim drops remix with Gucci Mane There's no better time than "Right Now" for rapper Evander Griiim to put El Paso on the hip-hop map.
Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DC Dave and Petro = Same Jokers
|49 min
|ElChucolate9I5
|17
|Donald Trump has Bleeding Hemorrhoids!
|1 hr
|Margaret Gray
|6
|Free screenings, flu shots offered in January
|1 hr
|Margaret Gray
|2
|New Resident a schizophrenic losing her mind?
|10 hr
|New Resident
|11
|El chocolate 915 is a schizophrenic
|13 hr
|New Resident
|4
|Why would the Texas Historical Commission want ...
|14 hr
|New Resident
|26
|Law Enforcement Please Monitor
|14 hr
|Jeff Sessions Munoz
|7
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC