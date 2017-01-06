El Paso trucker killed in highway collision
An El Paso truck driver was killed in a collision with a trailer being pulled by a pickup on a rural road in West Texas. El Paso trucker killed in highway collision An El Paso truck driver was killed in a collision with a trailer being pulled by a pickup on a rural road in West Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DC Dave and Petro = Same Jokers
|8 min
|New Resident
|2
|Why would the Texas Historical Commission want ...
|10 min
|New Resident
|21
|Teacher accused of improper relationship
|1 hr
|ElChucolate9I5
|2
|Mayor Oscar Leeser Nothing But A Wimp!
|1 hr
|butters_
|33
|Command and Control Bunker for City Leadership
|2 hr
|Jeff Sessions Munoz
|10
|KC Chiefs Super Bowl Champs 2017
|7 hr
|New Resident
|3
|New Resident a schizophrenic losing her mind?
|9 hr
|Analyst
|6
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC