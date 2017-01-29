Deacon Frank Segura, right, of the El Paso Catholic Diocese Pastoral Center offers a prayer at the start of the El Paso March For Life Sunday at San Jacinto Plaza. El Paso March For Life Sunday in Downtown El Paso Deacon Frank Segura, right, of the El Paso Catholic Diocese Pastoral Center offers a prayer at the start of the El Paso March For Life Sunday at San Jacinto Plaza.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.