El Paso March For Life Sunday in Down...

El Paso March For Life Sunday in Downtown El Paso

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: El Paso Times

Deacon Frank Segura, right, of the El Paso Catholic Diocese Pastoral Center offers a prayer at the start of the El Paso March For Life Sunday at San Jacinto Plaza. El Paso March For Life Sunday in Downtown El Paso Deacon Frank Segura, right, of the El Paso Catholic Diocese Pastoral Center offers a prayer at the start of the El Paso March For Life Sunday at San Jacinto Plaza.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two gay men kicked out of Chico's Tacos restaur... (Jul '09) 1 hr butters_ 313
Who is more Turded, Barron or Trig 1 hr el mas chingon 7
The broken border in elpaso 3 hr Barron Trump 8
News Hurd blasts Trump's immigration ban 4 hr L Morales 2
News More public art coming to El Paso 4 hr L Morales 3
News El Paso, Juarez know what happens when a wall d... 6 hr Barron T 12
The Religious Test 6 hr McDonalds VA Group 9
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,353 • Total comments across all topics: 278,405,746

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC