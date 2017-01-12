There are on the El Paso Times story from 19 hrs ago, titled El Paso leaders urge immigration unity, support. In it, El Paso Times reports that:

El Paso leaders urge immigration unity, support As Inauguration Day approaches, El Paso is preparing for the aftermath of Donald Trump's immigration campaign promises. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/local/el-paso/2017/01/12/el-paso-leaders-urge-immigration-unity-support/96508822/ David Gamez, front left, Itzel Campos, middle, and Estefania Rubalcava listened to a presentation by U.S. Rep. Beto O' Rourke Monday at the El Paso Community Foundation.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at El Paso Times.