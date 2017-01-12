El Paso leaders urge immigration unit...

El Paso leaders urge immigration unity, support

There are 9 comments on the El Paso Times story from 19 hrs ago, titled El Paso leaders urge immigration unity, support. In it, El Paso Times reports that:

El Paso leaders urge immigration unity, support As Inauguration Day approaches, El Paso is preparing for the aftermath of Donald Trump's immigration campaign promises. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/local/el-paso/2017/01/12/el-paso-leaders-urge-immigration-unity-support/96508822/ David Gamez, front left, Itzel Campos, middle, and Estefania Rubalcava listened to a presentation by U.S. Rep. Beto O' Rourke Monday at the El Paso Community Foundation.

End sanctuary

United States

#1 14 hrs ago
We have ONE flag
ONE language
ONE country,
ASSIMILATION is required...

Guess who!

Judged:

3

3

2

Smell the roses

United States

#2 14 hrs ago

"In the first place, we should insist that if the immigrant who comes here in good faith becomes an American and assimilates himself to us, he shall be treated on an exact equality with everyone else, for it is an outrage to discriminate against any such man because of creed, or birthplace, or origin. But this is predicated upon the person's becoming in every facet an American, and nothing but an American...There can be no divided allegiance here. Any man who says he is an American, but something else also, isn't an American at all. We have room for but one flag, the American flag... We have room for but one language here, and that is the English language... and we have room for but one sole loyalty and that is a loyalty to the American people."
Theodore Roosevelt 1907

Judged:

3

3

2

New Resident

El Paso, TX

#4 13 hrs ago
End sanctuary wrote:
We have ONE flag
ONE language
ONE country,
ASSIMILATION is required...

Guess who!
All true but try getting EP residents to do it. I see more Mexican flags than American. Stores employ more Spanish speaking than English. You order cake that is supposed to be light...you get corn bread. You ask for pastel (pie) you get cake. Your politicians defend Mexicans more than Americans,, etc.

Judged:

2

2

1

New Resident

El Paso, TX

#5 13 hrs ago
Smell the roses wrote:

"In the first place, we should insist that if the immigrant who comes here in good faith becomes an American and assimilates himself to us, he shall be treated on an exact equality with everyone else, for it is an outrage to discriminate against any such man because of creed, or birthplace, or origin. But this is predicated upon the person's becoming in every facet an American, and nothing but an American...There can be no divided allegiance here. Any man who says he is an American, but something else also, isn't an American at all. We have room for but one flag, the American flag... We have room for but one language here, and that is the English language... and we have room for but one sole loyalty and that is a loyalty to the American people."
Theodore Roosevelt 1907
Good luck! Nobody listens.....my face has turned blue. Great idea but the liberals are repugnant...let's hope that changes.

Judged:

2

2

1

New Resident

El Paso, TX

#7 8 hrs ago
End sanctuary wrote:
We have ONE flag
ONE language
ONE country,
ASSIMILATION is required...

Guess who!
A few more examples:
hola or Bueno instead of hello
Soggy burritos instead of decent ones
Sweet enchiladas instead of hatch chile ones
Beans added to all burritos
Rice and beans as side dish
Orange, turquoise, etc, houses,
Mattresses, stoves, refrigerators, appliances in front yards
Trash left in Walmart parking lot after they unwrap items
Push past you...no excuse me
Men at Womens dressing rooms
Shopping on Sunday instead of Saturday
More Mexican Products than American
Cheap products
Park cars on lawns (what lawn?)

I could name more but I made my point...like no other city

Judged:

2

2

1

New Resident

El Paso, TX

#8 8 hrs ago
Oh! And they BBQ in the front yard not the back yard. And it is not BBQ ....they fry and it smells like mystery meat. Stinks up the whole neighborhood along with the chonky chonk music on their cheap boom boxes and loud drunk voices. Then they park in front of your nice yard and step all over your manicured lawn and flower beds...no manners. Then leave their trash as they head out.
Gee what terrific people! Go ahead call me a racist .."...I should love all this----- third world nonsense .They leave all the mess out for days and days along with discarded tires. Gosh what great Americans they make!

What a nuisance for a nice Saturday or Sunday....need ear plugs and I need to shut my shutters. This happens in nice neighborhoods....can you imagine elsewhere?

Judged:

2

2

1

New Resident

El Paso, TX

#9 8 hrs ago
Smell the roses wrote:

"In the first place, we should insist that if the immigrant who comes here in good faith becomes an American and assimilates himself to us, he shall be treated on an exact equality with everyone else, for it is an outrage to discriminate against any such man because of creed, or birthplace, or origin. But this is predicated upon the person's becoming in every facet an American, and nothing but an American...There can be no divided allegiance here. Any man who says he is an American, but something else also, isn't an American at all. We have room for but one flag, the American flag... We have room for but one language here, and that is the English language... and we have room for but one sole loyalty and that is a loyalty to the American people."
Theodore Roosevelt 1907
Can't smell the roses because all you smell is chicharonnes!

Judged:

2

2

1

concerned citizens

El Paso, TX

#10 5 hrs ago
Thank. You. Strong democrat leadership ,unity is the key. I think we should have a juarez member elected to city council and county commissioners court. This would help our cities together. We should fly a unity flag also because the American flag is very offensive to some people. We the real peoples of el ppaso support you.

Judged:

2

2

2

butters_

“lol'ing irl”

Since: Mar 13

1,421

The Land of Gods & Monsters

#11 3 hrs ago
I don't see what the issue is tbh. Sure it's annoying when you pull up to the drive thru and they try to take your order in spanish. My dog sitter doesn't speak english but my dogs love her. She cleans and cooks too. You will not find an american dog sitter that does all of that for 10 bucks an hour or 50 dollars a day.

Judged:

2

2

2

