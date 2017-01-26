There are on the Texarkana Gazette story from Friday, titled El Paso, Juarez know what happens when a wall divides two cities. In it, Texarkana Gazette reports that:

When men in olive coveralls began to install 18-foot-high corrugated metal fencing on the international border between El Paso and Ciudad Juarez in 2008, Carlos Marentes joined protesters who complained that building the barrier was like cutting off circulation to America's own limb. It was no surprise to him when the city on the Mexican side of the border fence began to wither and die.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.