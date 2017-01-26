El Paso, Juarez know what happens whe...

El Paso, Juarez know what happens when a wall divides two cities

There are 7 comments on the Texarkana Gazette story from Friday, titled El Paso, Juarez know what happens when a wall divides two cities. In it, Texarkana Gazette reports that:

When men in olive coveralls began to install 18-foot-high corrugated metal fencing on the international border between El Paso and Ciudad Juarez in 2008, Carlos Marentes joined protesters who complained that building the barrier was like cutting off circulation to America's own limb. It was no surprise to him when the city on the Mexican side of the border fence began to wither and die.

New sheriff

United States

#1 10 hrs ago
Like siamese twins,
Separating them so they both flourish..

Close the ports, destroy the magnet of the cartels,

Both benefit.

Judged:

1

1

1

DC Dave

Addison, TX

#2 9 hrs ago
New sheriff wrote:
Like siamese twins,
Separating them so they both flourish..

Close the ports, destroy the magnet of the cartels,

Both benefit.
I hope that your momma's snatch was closed up after your dumbazz was squeezed out of her gash!
Jesus Malverde

El Paso, TX

#3 7 hrs ago
New sheriff wrote:
Like siamese twins,
Separating them so they both flourish..

Close the ports, destroy the magnet of the cartels,

Both benefit.
Are you also a joto?
butters_

“lol'ing irl”

Since: Mar 13

1,476

The Land of Gods & Monsters

#4 6 hrs ago
DC Dave is confirmed mentally retarded! His limited vocabulary consists of snatch, smelly, your momma, Mills St, jotosexual and culo. Why does his caregiver allow him to post online?

Judged:

1

1

Jesus Malverde

El Paso, TX

#5 6 hrs ago
butters_ wrote:
DC Dave is confirmed mentally retarded! His limited vocabulary consists of snatch, smelly, your momma, Mills St, jotosexual and culo. Why does his caregiver allow him to post online?
A sawed off gopher like you is only good for sloppy seconds so STFU you vile prostitute.

Judged:

1

1

1

KCUF trumpASS

El Paso, TX

#6 2 hrs ago
New sheriff wrote:
Like siamese twins,
Separating them so they both flourish..

Close the ports, destroy the magnet of the cartels,

Both benefit.
You need to be electrocuted by lightning from the sky above you POS vanilla cracker slob,hope that Raddison Texas receives more than it's share of tornado's or earthquakes from fracking ya gabacho puto.
POS

El Paso, TX

#7 2 hrs ago
KCUF trumpASS wrote:
<quoted text>
You need to be electrocuted by lightning from the sky above you POS vanilla cracker slob,hope that Raddison Texas receives more than it's share of tornado's or earthquakes from fracking ya gabacho puto.
Does your wifes' butt still feel the shock of my rod, as she remembers it during her first marriage, when you try to poke her with your tiny pipi?
