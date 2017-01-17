El Chapo claims he's harassed by prison guard who 'squeezes' him

Notorious Mexican drug lord El Chapo claims he's being sexually harassed by a prison guard who "squeezes and bothers" him, and constantly wakes him at night, according to his lawyer. El Chapo, whose real name is Joaquin Guzman, is "embarrassed" by the way he's being treated at the maximum-security prison in Mexico, his attorney Silvia Delgado said.

